Legislative Council deputy chairperson lauds Thane police for quick chargesheet in teen's gangrape

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 21:15 IST
Legislative Council deputy chairperson lauds Thane police for quick chargesheet in teen's gangrape
Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Saturday expressed satisfaction at Thane police filing a chargesheet quickly in connection with the gangrape of a 15-year-old girl.

The girl was gangraped on October 18 last year, following which several persons were arrested, while four minors allegedly involved in the case were sent to the Bhiwandi remand home.

In a statement issued from her office, Gorhe said she had written to Thane police on October 21, just a few days after the incident, to carry out a detailed probe and file chargesheet against the accused quickly.

The Thane Superintendent of Police took note of the letter and has taken prompt action, which has resulted in filing of chargesheet expeditiously, Gorhe said in the statement.

