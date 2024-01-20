Left Menu

2 sisters die as toilet built when their grandfather was village head collapses

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 20-01-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 21:48 IST
Two minor sisters were killed Saturday after wall of a community toilet, built when their grandfather was the head of their village in 2012, collapsed on them while they were playing near it, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Udai Chhapra village under the Bairia police station area of Ballia district.

Anshu (13) and Tanu (11) got trapped under the debris as the wall of the toilet collapsed on them on Saturday afternoon while they were playing, Bairia police station in-charge Dharamveer Singh said.

The family took both of them to the local government hospital where the doctor declared them dead, the SHO said.

He said the deceased sister's grandfather Rajnath Yadav was the head of the village in 2012 when the community toilet was built. Police are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

