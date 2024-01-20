Left Menu

3 held for bringing weapons to Barmer from MP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2024 22:05 IST
3 held for bringing weapons to Barmer from MP
Three youths, including a history-sheeter, have been arrested for allegedly bringing weapons to Barmer from Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Six illegal country made pistols and 12 cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Digant Anand said that the accused including history-sheeter Devi Lal alias Deva Vishnoi (19) and his two associates Shri Ram Vishnoi (20) and Vikram Vishnoi (19) were arrested on Saturday.

The police had received information that Devi Lal along with his associate had smuggled a huge quantity of illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh to supply it to the local criminals in Dhorimanna, Gudamalani and Sanchore areas.

On Saturday, a team caught Devi Lal and his associates Shri Ram and Vikram who were coming on a bike, police said. Nine criminal cases are registered against Devi Lal and four criminal cases are registered against Shri Ram, they said.

Further investigation is on into the matter, police said.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

