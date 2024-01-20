Left Menu

At least five persons, including a couple and a young woman, were killed in three separate road accidents involving trucks and two-wheelers in Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-01-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 23:35 IST
Five killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur city
At least five persons, including a couple and a young woman, were killed in three separate road accidents involving trucks and two-wheelers in Nagpur city, police said on Saturday. In the first incident, Devanand Uke (43) and his wife Soni Uke (39) lost their lives when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle near Kamgar Nagar on Friday night when they were returning home after attending a funeral, police said. Rahul Santosh Raut (34) and Laxman Dadaji Dhengre (42) were killed when a truck rammed into their mini truck near Vihirgaon on Outer Ring Road late Friday night, an official said. A 20-year-old pillion rider, identified as Akansha Patil, was killed in the afternoon after she fell from a running motorcycle in Pardi area and came under the wheels of a mini truck, he said.

Cases were registered at different police stations under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

