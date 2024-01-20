Five killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur city

At least five persons, including a couple and a young woman, were killed in three separate road accidents involving trucks and two-wheelers in Nagpur city, police said on Saturday. In the first incident, Devanand Uke (43) and his wife Soni Uke (39) lost their lives when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle near Kamgar Nagar on Friday night when they were returning home after attending a funeral, police said. Rahul Santosh Raut (34) and Laxman Dadaji Dhengre (42) were killed when a truck rammed into their mini truck near Vihirgaon on Outer Ring Road late Friday night, an official said. A 20-year-old pillion rider, identified as Akansha Patil, was killed in the afternoon after she fell from a running motorcycle in Pardi area and came under the wheels of a mini truck, he said.

Cases were registered at different police stations under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)