Fire breaks out in market in J-K's Ramban

Several shops and houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a market in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Sunday.

No casualty has been reported in the blaze that erupted on Saturday night.

Fire fighters, security personnel and locals joined to control the fire in Ukhrall market this morning.

