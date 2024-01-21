Left Menu

Fire breaks out in market in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal | Updated: 21-01-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 09:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Several shops and houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a market in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Sunday.

No casualty has been reported in the blaze that erupted on Saturday night.

Fire fighters, security personnel and locals joined to control the fire in Ukhrall market this morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

