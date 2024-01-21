Left Menu

Manipur: Police deny charges of security forces collaborating with militants

Manipur Police rejected the allegations by Kuki organisation that security forces collaborated with insurgent groups in Moreh town where incidents of violence were reported recently.Moreh is a town bordering Myanmar and it has been alleged by the state government that miscreants from the neighbouring country are fomenting trouble in the northeastern state.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 21-01-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 09:39 IST
Manipur: Police deny charges of security forces collaborating with militants
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Police rejected the allegations by Kuki organisation that security forces collaborated with insurgent groups in Moreh town where incidents of violence were reported recently.

Moreh is a town bordering Myanmar and it has been alleged by the state government that miscreants from the neighbouring country are fomenting trouble in the northeastern state. ''The allegation of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and the Kuki Inpi Manipur regarding collaborations with valley-based insurgent groups and Meitei militants disguised as security force personnel in Moreh is not true. The allegations are baseless and misleading,'' the police said in a statement.

Two police commandos were killed on January 17 in militant attacks in Moreh, while several others were injured.

Kuki organisations alleged that surrendered valley-based insurgents were allowed to ''mix freely'' with the state police. Manipur has been rocked by ethnic strife since May last year and more than 180 people were killed.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024