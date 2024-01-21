Ram Temple inauguration: Security beefed up in Mangaluru

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, comprehensive security arrangements have been made in Mangaluru city to ensure the smooth conduct of associated events and to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Mangaluru city police commissionerate, in a communique said precautionary measures have been taken to uphold public interest and maintain law and order.

A total of 186 places have been identified within the commissionerate limits where poojas and religious functions have been planned.

Adequate staff and officers are deployed round the clock at 131 sensitive places and picketing points within the city limits. A total of 57 vehicles (sector mobiles) have been employed to make continuous rounds within the city and immediately attend any event.

Checkpoints have been set up at 14 points in the city to attend to exigencies. Special rounds have been planned during the early morning and late-night hours. Anti-sabotage checks will be carried out at important places within the city involving large gatherings of people.

In keeping with practice elsewhere in the state, no permission has been given to hold any kind of procession or rally. Peace committee meetings have already been conducted at all police stations under the leadership of respective ACPs.

Area domination exercises and route marches are being conducted at multiple places within the city to instil confidence in the minds of the people. A proposal has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada district, for the closure of bars and wine shops on January 21 and 22. A total of three DCPs, six ACPs, 11 inspectors, 37 PSIs and 781 police personnel of various ranks have been deployed as part of the measures, the communique said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)