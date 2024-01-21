Israeli soldiers killed 15 Palestinian gunmen in north Gaza -military
Israel's military said on Sunday that its soldiers had killed 15 Palestinian gunmen during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.
In the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, where Israel has been increasing pressure on Hamas in recent weeks, the military said that snipers, backed by air support, had "eliminated a number of terrorists."
