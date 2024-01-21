Left Menu

Ram temple consecration ceremony: VIPs to be served 'mahaprasad'

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-01-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 17:36 IST
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has got 'mahaprasad' prepared for the VIPs coming to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

More than 20,000 packets of 'mahaprasad', which has been prepared with pure ghee, five types of dry fruits, sugar, gram flour ('besan') is being handed over to the Trust for the guest after the ceremony, an official said.

'Mahaprasad' is being prepared by Gujarat's Bhagwa Sena Bharti Garvi and Sant Seva Sansthan under the guidance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

''We have been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing 'mahaprasad' along with making arrangements for the stay and food of the saints,'' said Kamal Bhai Rawal, the organisation's national president. He said the 'mahaprasad' has been prepared with more than 5,000 kg of ingredients by a team of about 200 people.

Rawal said the 'mahaprasad' has been ''prepared from pure desi ghee, gram flour, sugar and five dry fruits''. ''Special care has also been taken for the purity of 'mahaprasad' in which all the ingredients were prepared by the organisation itself. None of the ingredients have been taken readymade from the market,'' he added.

Rawal further said more than 20,000 packets of 'mahaprasad' have been prepared. The 'mahaprasad' packet, which has been prepared keeping in mind the Sanatani tradition, will contain two laddus, Saryu river water, Akshat, betel nut plate and Kalava.

The packet was handed over to the Trust by the organisation on Sunday.

The Trust is every day providing food to more than 5,000 saints, who are being accommodated in Udaasin Ashram Ranopali, the officials here said and added they were given a kit, which includes blanket, pillow and bedsheet.

Apart from this, the Trust has made arrangements for food in the temple premises for the guests attending the ''pran 'pratishtha'' programme. The guests will be served pure vegetarian food along with legume and millet-based dishes. These dishes will be prepared by the chefs from Varanasi and Delhi. Apart from this, 'thepla', almond barfi and 'matar kachori' will also be served to the guests, the officials said.

