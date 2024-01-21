Left Menu

NIA arrests juvenile in Dhangri terror attack case

A team of NIA officials also examined a large number of suspicious entities and later zeroed in on the accused persons who had provided logistical support to the terrorists.Investigations in the case are still under process, the spokesperson said.Family members of the seven people killed in the terror attack have called for a protest in September against an alleged delay in action by security agencies over the incident.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 21:50 IST
NIA arrests juvenile in Dhangri terror attack case
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a juvenile in connection with the 2023 Dhangri terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district that claimed the lives of seven civilians.

He is third accused to be arrested by the agency in the case.

Thirteen people were also injured when terrorists struck Dangri village on January 1 last year and opened indiscriminate fire. They also left behind an improvised explosive device (IED) which went off the next morning.

The juvenile, who was already lodged at an observation home in Jammu district's RS Pura area in another case, was taken into custody by the NIA and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board in Rajouri for remand, a spokesperson of the agency said.

Earlier, a case was registered against him at the Gursai police station in Poonch district's Mendhar tehsil.

The spokesperson said that the terror attack case, which was initially registered at the Rajouri police station, was subsequently taken over and re-registered by the NIA on January 13 last year.

The investigations by the NIA revealed the involvement of the arrested juvenile, along with previously apprehended individuals Nisar Ahmed and Mushtaq Hussain, he said.

Hussain and Ahmed were arrested on August 31 last year and are currently lodged at the Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, in Jammu.

The duo provided logistical support to the terrorists for over two months, harbouring them in a hideout constructed on the directives of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) handler Saifullah alias Abu Qatal alias Mohd Qasim, the spokesperson said.

NIA officials, operating in the hilly terrains of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts pursued leads in their search for the perpetrators. A team of NIA officials also examined a large number of suspicious entities and later zeroed in on the accused persons who had provided logistical support to the terrorists.

Investigations in the case are still under process, the spokesperson said.

Family members of the seven people killed in the terror attack have called for a protest in September against an alleged delay in action by security agencies over the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024