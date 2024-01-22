Two missing US Navy SEALs have not been found, status changed to 'deceased'
Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 04:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 04:41 IST
Two U.S. Navy SEALs who went missing in the Gulf of Aden earlier this month have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased, military officials said on Sunday.
The SEALs were reported missing after boarding an Iranian vessel, the U.S. Central Command said on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Command
- U.S. Navy
- U.S.
- Iranian
Advertisement