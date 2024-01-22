SC stays Himachal Pradesh HC order stalling Gaggal airport expansion in state's Kangra district

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a January 9 Himachal Pradesh High Court order that stalled the Gaggal airport expansion project in the state's Kangra district.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra stayed the operation of the high court order.

The high court, on January 9, stayed the Gaggal airport expansion project in Kangra district till February 29, the next date of the hearing.

The high court had passed the order on a plea filed by members of the Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Society Welfare Committee.

The state government had appealed in the top court against the stay order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)