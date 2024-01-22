Left Menu

Manipur: Drugs worth Rs 11.65 crore seized in Bishnupur district, say police

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 22-01-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 16:34 IST
Manipur: Drugs worth Rs 11.65 crore seized in Bishnupur district, say police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Manipur Police on Monday seized drugs worth around Rs 11.65 crore in the international market from a 28-year-old youth while checking vehicles at Tera Urak in Bishnupur district, police said.

According to police, they found the drugs in a Nagaland-registered SUV coming from Churachandpur that was headed towards Imphal.

The drugs packed in soap cases were hidden in a secret chamber attached to one of the doors, police said.

The arrested person was identified as Md. Sahidur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

