DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 22

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

MONDAY, JANUARY 22 ** NEW DELHI – President of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis will kick start a five-day visit to India. (To Jan. 26)

** SARAJEVO - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Bosnia along with Croatian and Dutch Prime Ministers, Andrej Plenkovic and Mark Rutte respectively. (To Jan 23) ** Kyiv - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrives in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. CAIRO/TUNIS/ BRASÍLIA/KINGSTON - China's foreign minister Wang Yi will visit several African countries, including Egypt, Tunisia, Brazil and Jamaica. (Final Day) KAMPALA - Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V. Muraleedharan will visit Kampala, Republic of Uganda, to participate in the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China (G-77). (Final Day) ABUJA - External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Nigeria. (To Jan 23) NEW YORK - Lebanon's foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib to talk about the Middle East, relations with Israel, at the CFR in New York – 1800 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives France President Emmanuel Macron at Berlin's chancellery. – 1545 GMT BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives France President Emmanuel Macron - 1315 GMT VIENTIANE - The 27th ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting. (To Jan. 27) VIENTIANE - ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting Plus Three (MATM+3). (To Jan. 27) VIENTIANE – ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting Plus India. (To Jan. 27) VIENTIANE - ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting Plus Russia. (To Jan. 27)

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Jan. 23) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23 ** MADRID - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama in Madrid. – 1555 GMT

BEIJING - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (To Jan 25) BRUSSELS – EU-Egypt Association Council. HANOI - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Vietnam. (To Jan 24) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24 ** UZHHOROD, Ukraine - Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet at their countries' shared border.

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico in Berlin. – 1700 GMT MANILA - Philippines Finance Secretary Ralph Recto holds press conference with tax and customs agencies. – 0630 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers. (To Jan. 26) BANGKOK – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Thailand, at the invitation of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. (To Jan 26)

CAPE TOWN - World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 25 MADRID - Spain´s finance minister Maria Jesus Montero to speak in economy forum in Madrid. – 0800 GMT

EGYPT - 13th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Carlos Cuerpo to speak in economy forum in Madrid – 0800 GMT NEW DELHI - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India's capital New Delhi for India's Republic Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28 FINLAND - Finland holds presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 29

** Islamabad - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Pakistan. UZHHOROD, Ukraine - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

STOCKHOLM - France President Emmanuel Macron will visit Sweden. (To Jan 31) BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers (To Jan. 31) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31 BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers. (To Feb. 1) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1 BRUSSELS - Special European Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers. (To Feb. 3) GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. BRUSSELS - EU-Indo-Pacific Forum and EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2024. (To Feb 13) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4 HOKKAIDO, Japan - 2024 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11). GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. EL SALVADOR - Salvadoran Legislative Assembly Election. EL SALVADOR - Salvadoran Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5 MELBOURNE, Australia - 36th ASEAN-Australia Forum. (To Feb. 6)

LOS ANGELES - 66th Annual Grammy Awards. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

GLOBAL - International day of zero tolerance to female genital mutilation. GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2024. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 AZERBAIJAN - Azerbaijani Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2024. PAKISTAN - Pakistani National Assembly Election. CANBERRA - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape visits Canberra and will address a joint sitting of Australian parliament. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2024 (To Feb. 17) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13 NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras.

BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 19th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. INDONESIA - Indonesian Regional Representative Council Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian Presidency Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

BERLIN – 74th Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 25) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

PRISTINA - 16th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - 77th British Academy Film Awards. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19

** LA HULPE, Belgium - EU informal meeting of tourism ministers. (To Feb. 20) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers meet to prepare for November summit. (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25 ** LIECHTENSTEIN – Liechtenstein referendum election.

GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. SENEGAL - Senegalese Presidency Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 1 IRAN - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 4

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To Mar. 5) MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (To Mar. 6) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 5 ** LUANG PRABANG, Laos - ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting +1 Informal Meeting. (To Mar. 7) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 8 IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 10 PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 11

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 15 RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 18 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 19 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 ** BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 21 ** BRUSSELS - European Council (To Mar. 22) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)