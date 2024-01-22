Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:32 IST
Noida man charred to death as car goes up in flames after crash
A 30-year-old Noida resident was charred to death after his car went up in flames allegedly following a crash early Monday, police said.

Prime facie, the police said, it appeared that the Toyota Corolla Altis hit a road divider and climbed over, they said.

The police identified the man as Noida Sector 75 resident Sahit Modem (30), who died in the incident that took place in the Phase 3 police station limits.

''Around 3.45 am today, the police received an alert that a car had hit a road divider at a U-turn near the sector 59 metro station. The car had caught fire after the road crash and the sole occupant inside it died due to the fire,'' Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

''The family of the deceased was later contacted with the help of the registration number of the car,'' Katheriya said.

