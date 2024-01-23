Left Menu

US denies Yemen's Houthis claim of attack on US military cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

"The Yemeni armed forces continue to retaliate to any American or British aggression against our country by targeting all sources of threat in the Red and Arab Sea," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement. U.S. and British forces have launched strikes across Yemen against Houthi forces in recent weeks in response to months of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping that the Iran-backed fighters cast as a response to the war in Gaza.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 01:19 IST
US denies Yemen's Houthis claim of attack on US military cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

(Updates with denial by US military) CAIRO, Jan 22 (Reuters) -

The U.S. military on Monday denied claims made by the Yemeni Houthi movement that it had attacked American cargo ship Ocean Jazz in the Gulf of Aden. "The Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists' report of an alleged successful attack on M/V Ocean Jazz is patently false," the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said in a statement. "NAVCENT has maintained constant communications with M/V Ocean Jazz throughout its safe transit."

The Houthi movement earlier in the day said its forces had launched a missile attack on Ocean Jazz in the Gulf of Aden. It did not say when or precisely where the attack took place or if any damage was caused. "The Yemeni armed forces continue to retaliate to any American or British aggression against our country by targeting all sources of threat in the Red and Arab Sea," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

U.S. and British forces have launched strikes across Yemen against Houthi forces in recent weeks in response to months of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping that the Iran-backed fighters cast as a response to the war in Gaza. The Houthis, who initially said they were only targeting vessels linked to Israel, said they would also attack U.S. vessels after the strikes.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said the vessel named by the Houthis on Monday had been contracted by the U.S. military. Houthi attacks on ships in and around the Red Sea have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and alarmed world powers in an escalation of the war in Gaza.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians under attack from Israel in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

Global
3
FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024