10 soldiers killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest attacks of the 3-month war, Israeli military says
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-01-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 11:12 IST
The Israeli military says 10 soldiers were killed in an attack in central Gaza.
It is one of the deadliest single incidents in the three-month war against Hamas that erupted after the militant group's October 7 attack into Israel.
Israeli media say the soldiers were preparing explosives to demolish two homes in central Gaza on Monday when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby. The blast triggered the explosives.
