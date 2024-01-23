Israeli military says 21 soldiers killed in Gaza fighting
Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed during intense fighting in Gaza, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday, marking the highest one-day Israeli death toll since fighting began in the enclave.
Hagari said militants had fired rocket-propelled grenades, triggering the collapse of a building.
