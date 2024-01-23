Israeli military says 21 soldiers killed in Gaza fighting
Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed during intense fighting in Gaza, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday, marking the highest one-day Israeli death toll since fighting began in the enclave. Hagari said militants had fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank. At the same time an explosion occurred in a two-storey building, triggering the collapse of the building onto the Israeli soldiers.
Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed during intense fighting in Gaza, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday, marking the highest one-day Israeli death toll since fighting began in the enclave.
Hagari said militants had fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank. At the same time an explosion occurred in a two-storey building, triggering the collapse of the building onto the Israeli soldiers. "We are still studying and investigating the details of the event and the reasons for the explosion," he told an early morning press briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rear
- Gaza
- Israeli
- Hagari
- Daniel Hagari
ALSO READ
Children in Gaza face deadly triple threat due to diseases, malnutrition and escalation
Israeli forces kill 10 fighters, bomb arms cache in Gaza, military says
WHO cancels delivery of medical supplies to north Gaza due to unsafe conditions
WHO axes medical aid delivery to north Gaza in absence of security guarantees
Palestinians flee from central Gaza's main hospital as fighting draws closer and aid groups withdraw