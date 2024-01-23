Left Menu

Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ukraine says

Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv and Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, wounding several people and damaging residential buildings in both cities, as well as a gas pipeline, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:06 IST
Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ukraine says

Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv and Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, wounding several people and damaging residential buildings in both cities, as well as a gas pipeline, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday. Seven people were injured in the capital's districts of Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi, its mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that several apartments had been set ablaze in the attack.

Air defence systems were repelling Russia's missile attack, Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration in Kyiv and his counterpart in the surrounding region, said on Telegram. A non-residential building in the capital's Pechersk district had been damaged, one official said. Popko said several cars caught fire in Sviatoshyn, west of the capital's centre.

"Strong explosions, our house ... was shaking," lawmaker Iryna Geraschenko said on Telegram, as Reuters witnesses reported hearing several waves of explosions in Kyiv and around it. Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv, said Russia also targeted his city.

"They're hitting Kharkiv again - there have already been several explosions," he said on Telegram. A residential building was hit in the city of Kharkiv, said Oleh Sinehubov, the region's governor.

"There are people under the rubble," he said on Telegram. The city's police said a gas pipeline was on fire as a result of the attack, and children were among the several people injured.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024