China hopes UN review of human rights constructive, non-politicised

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-01-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 13:02 IST
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it hoped all parties at the United Nations reviewing China's human rights record would follow the principles of being "constructive" and "non-politicised".

China upholds a people-centred human rights philosophy and has made "historic progress" in human rights issues, Wang Wenbin, a ministry spokesperson, said at a regular news conference, when asked about a report China had been asking non-Western nations to speak positively about its human rights record.

According to diplomats and documents, China has been lobbying non-Western countries to praise its human rights record ahead of a key U.N. meeting in Geneva on Tuesday where it will face questions and criticism over its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, Reuters reported on Monday.

