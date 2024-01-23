Israel says 'dozens of terrorists' killed in Gaza in past day

Israel's military said on Tuesday that it killed "dozens of terrorists" during fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, while its troops have encircled the city Khan Younis, a remaining stronghold of the ruling Islamist group Hamas.

"Over the past day, IDF troops carried out an extensive operation during which they encircled Khan Younis and deepened the operation in the area. The area is a significant stronghold of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade," the military said.

"Ground troops engaged in close-quarters combat, directed (air force) strikes, and used intelligence to coordinate fire, resulting in the elimination of dozens of terrorists," it said.

