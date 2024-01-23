Left Menu

Prohibitory orders clamped in Karnataka town after quarrel during Lord Ram idol procession

The prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 which will remain in force until 6 am on January 25 have been issued as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, they said.According to the police, a quarrel took place during the procession following an alleged stone-pelting incident on Monday between two groups.

PTI | Kalaburagi | Updated: 23-01-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 14:36 IST
Prohibitory orders clamped in Karnataka town after quarrel during Lord Ram idol procession
  • Country:
  • India

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Wadi town in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district following a quarrel during a Lord Ram idol procession, police said on Tuesday. The prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 which will remain in force until 6 am on January 25 have been issued as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, they said.

According to the police, a quarrel took place during the procession following an alleged stone-pelting incident on Monday between two groups. A heated argument between the two groups escalated the situation following which police intervened and used ''mild'' force to disperse the crowd. The procession was being carried out to mark the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. ''It was just a quarrel....a heated argument which escalated. The situation was brought under control soon by our force. There is no tension in the area but as a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the Wadi area of Chittapur taluk. It will remain in effect until 6 am on January 25. The situation is under control,'' a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the situation remained tense in many parts of the district on Tuesday after various dalit organisations held protests, condemning the alleged defacement of a Dr B R Ambedkar statue at Kotnoor village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city, police said.

The protesters alleged that some miscreants had also put a garland of footwear on the statue of Ambedkar and demanded that strict action be taken against the culprits. ''We are trying to identify the culprits and action will be taken as per law against those involved in the alleged act'', the police officer said. ''The incident happened late on Monday night. But our team is on the spot and the situation has been brought under control,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024