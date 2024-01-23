Left Menu

Godongwana calls to share suggestions on National Budget

The Minister will deliver the National Budget Speech in February 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-01-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 15:08 IST
The closing date for submissions is 11 February 2024. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  Country:
  • South Africa

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has called on South Africans to share their suggestions on the National Budget.

The Minister will deliver the National Budget Speech in February 2024.

People may submit their views on municipal finances, spending priorities of government, addressing a large budget deficit, stabilising state-owned entity finances, managing the energy crisis, tax revenues and debt sustainability.

The closing date for submissions is 11 February 2024.

“The budget allocation aims to strike a balance between growing the economy and supporting the vulnerable amid limited resources. It is in this context that Minister Godongwana invites South Africans to share their suggestions on the Budget. Minister Godongwana looks forward to your contributions,” the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Contributions can be sent through via the National Treasury website here: https://bit.ly/3ruszsi.

Citizens are encouraged to keep contributions concise and to the point.

The Ministry of Finance has urged those on social media to tag them on its social media accounts using the hashtag #TipsForMinFin and #Budget2024:

  • X - Treasury_RSA
  • LinkedIn - National Treasury RSA
  • TikTok - @TreasuryRSA
  • facebook - National Treasury RSA

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

