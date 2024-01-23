Left Menu

GFP seeks to introduce bill in Goa assembly for 80 pc reservation in jobs to locals

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai has submitted a notice to the legislature department to move a motion to introduce a bill in the upcoming session of the state assembly seeking 80 per cent reservation for locals in all jobs in the state.In a post on X, Sardesai said he submitted a notice to move a motion to introduce the Goa State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2024 in the budget session of the assembly, which begins on February 2.GOEMKARS COME FIRST.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-01-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 15:01 IST
GFP seeks to introduce bill in Goa assembly for 80 pc reservation in jobs to locals
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai has submitted a notice to the legislature department to move a motion to introduce a bill in the upcoming session of the state assembly seeking 80 per cent reservation for locals in all jobs in the state.

In a post on 'X', Sardesai said he submitted a notice to move a motion to introduce the ''Goa State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2024'' in the budget session of the assembly, which begins on February 2.

''GOEMKARS COME FIRST. NO NEGOTIATION. NO COMPROMISE. It's the stated objective of our party, and the essence of our existence, to put #Goemkars first in all job opportunities that come up in #Goa. I've been extremely vocal on this, and have brought this up at every turn,'' Sardesai wrote.

The GFP leader accused the state government of being indifferent to the issue and blocking Goans in their own state. Sardesai said he would never back down from the demand for 80 per cent reservation for Goans in jobs in private industries.

''@GovtofGoa's appalling indifference and sometimes active intervention to block #Goans in their own land is shocking and unacceptable. I'll never back down from our demand of 80% jobs to Goans in private industries, and I've moved a Private Member's Bill 'for the second time!' to this effect,'' he said in the post. The six-day budget session of the Goa legislative assembly will begin on February 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024