Left Menu

President Museveni remembers Ogwal’s patriotism, principled politics

Museveni, who attended a night vigil in honour of the late Ogwal at Parliament, said while it was fashionable to loathe his government, the fallen Dokolo Woman MP soared above hate politics and served the national interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 23-01-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 15:11 IST
President Museveni remembers Ogwal’s patriotism, principled politics
Image Credit: Twitter(@KagutaMuseveni)
  • Country:
  • Uganda

President Yoweri Museveni has saluted the late Hon. Cecilia Ogwal for rising above the mud of partisan politics to the high plane of patriotism.

 

Museveni, who attended a night vigil in honour of the late Ogwal at Parliament, said while it was fashionable to loathe his government, the fallen Dokolo Woman MP soared above hate politics and served the national interest.

“When she was elected to the Pan African Parliament, you would not know that she was not NRM [a member of the National Resistance Movement Party]; she was a big defender of Uganda out there,” he said.

“Cissy Ogwal was a very good leader and her contribution was suppressed by the bad politics of hatred, bigotry; Cissy Ogwal was very firm in rejecting that politics; that politics of hatred is getting isolated,” he said.

Recounting intelligence eavesdrops into the late Ogwal’s phone call with the then Lord’s Resistance Army deputy commander, Vincent Otti, Museveni said the former Uganda People’s Congress Assistant Secretary General weathered intimidation and denounced the rebellion.

“We celebrate her achievements because when you hear that the North is peaceful now, people who played a part in pacifying that area apart from the soldiers are people like Cecilia,” he said.

Museveni said the late Ogwal was corrupt-free.

During her time as Parliamentary Commissioner, he said, Ogwal emerged clean.

“She was in the Parliamentary Commission, we never heard of any dirt,” he said.

Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among thanked Museveni for according Ogwal an official burial, and announced to mourners that the President had okayed the request by MPs for a special project in the late’s honour.

“The prayers [requests] in the motion have been handled by the President,” she said.

Among said Ogwal never looked at issues through the narrow prism of political parties, but rather approached every national issue with a patriotic spirit.

“Much as she was from the Forum for Democratic Change, she was an MP for Uganda; she put the country ahead,” she said.

Also present at the vigil was Chief Justice Alfonse, Owiny Dollo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Government Chief Whip, Hon. Hamson Obua, among others. 

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024