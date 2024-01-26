Left Menu

Delhi Police's all women contingent marches down Kartavya Path

Its motto is Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya -- Peace, Service and Justice.The Delhi Polices all women pipe band also participated in the march which was led by band master sub inspector Ruyangunuo Kense.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:26 IST
Delhi Police's all women contingent marches down Kartavya Path
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's all-women contingent marched down the Kartavya Path on Republic Day for the first time in its history on Friday.

The contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta K Sugathan.

The Delhi Police contingent comprised one female gazetted officer, three women sub-inspectors, 44 women head-constables, and 100 women constables, all draped in red 'safa'.

Sugathan had led the male marching contingents in 2023 too, when a woman officer led the male soldiers for the first time. The Delhi Police's contingent has a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade since the country became a republic on January 26, 1950.

It has been adjudged the best marching contingent 15 times -- the last being in 2021. Its motto is ''Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya'' -- ''Peace, Service and Justice''.

The Delhi Police's all women pipe band also participated in the march which was led by band master sub inspector Ruyangunuo Kense. This was also for the first time in the history of Delhi Police where a female officer led the band.

Last year, a female-dedicated pipe band was inducted in the parade, but it was led by a male inspector, Rajender Singh.

This year, Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band comprised four women sub inspectors and 81 women constables. The band played the ''Delhi Police Song''.

The band's 80 per cent of the participants are from the northeastern states.

The Delhi Police follows a policy of recruiting people from the eight states in the northeast to ''bridge the gap'' between the force and the people from that region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024