Chhattisgarh R-Day tableau depicts Bastar's 600-year-old tribal tradition

Chhattisgarh's tableau in the 75th Republic Day parade here on Friday depicted the 600-year-old tribal tradition of community decision-making in the state's Bastar region.

It reflected the democratic consciousness and traditional democratic values present in tribal communities since ancient times as well as presented the story of the origin and evolution of democracy in India.

The tableau depicted the ancient tribal form of Parliament in Bastar known as ''Muria Darbar''. The tradition of ''Muria Darbar'' is more than 600 years old and has been an important part of the famous ''Bastar Dussehra''. Certain evidences indicate that the tradition of ''Muria Darbar'' dates back to primitive times.

The rear side of the tableau depicted a place called ''Limau Raja'', situated in Bade Dongar, the ancient capital of Bastar. According to folklore, in ancient times, where there were no kings, the tribal community used to make decisions amongst themselves by placing a lemon on a throne made of stones. This tradition later took the form of the ''Muria Darbar''.

The tableau was decorated with ''bell-metal and terracotta artefacts'' to depict the traditional arts and crafts.

