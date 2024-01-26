Maharashtra committed to ensuring development in all sectors, says Governor Bais

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday said the state is committed to development in all sectors and urged citizens to unite in building a new and strong Maharashtra.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at Shivaji Park here on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day, he also talked about the government's ongoing efforts concerning the Maratha quota.

Highlighting strides made by Maharashtra, Bais said Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', the country's longest sea bridge. During the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, Maharashtra signed record MoUs worth more than Rs 3.53 lakh crore, he said.

"My government has always given priority to the interests of farmers. More than Rs 2,100 crore compensation has been paid to 45.35 lakh farmers who were in trouble due to adverse conditions in the karif season of 2023," the governor said. He said the state government is also providing subsidies under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana' and 'Namo Shetkari Maha Sanman Nidhi' – eligible farmer families will receive a total of Rs 12,000 per year.

The government has announced a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre of milk to protect the financial interests of the milk-producing farmers.

The silt in the state's rivers will be removed for flood prevention, the governor said. A total of 68 water resources projects were given revised administrative approval and 'Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan 2.0' is being implemented in about 5,700 villages, Bais said.

"My government launched the 'Mahaavas Abhiyan' to accelerate rural housing schemes. A total of 6.31 lakh self-help groups have been formed in the state under the Maharashtra State Rural Development Mission," he said.

Under 'Har Ghar Jal', nearly 83.03 per cent of households were provided water through household taps.

A competitive campaign 'Chief Minister My School Beautiful School' has been launched in the schools of the state, he said.

The new National Education Policy is being effectively implemented in Maharashtra. Colleges and universities in the state are at the forefront of the NAAC assessment and grading process, he said.

It has been decided to establish a Marathi language university at Riddhpur in Amravati district, the governor said.

A women-centric tourism policy – 'Aai' – was implemented in the state to promote tourism.

The work on the memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill in Mumbai is in progress. Bais said Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned for development works at Deekshabhoomi (Nagpur).

The implementation of 'Modi Awas Gharkul Yojana' for Other Backward and Special Backward Classes has been approved and Rs 12,000 crore will be made available for the construction of 10 lakh houses in next three years, he said.

The governor said the government has approved the opening of 72 state-run hostels in 36 districts for students belonging to Other Backward Classes, exempt castes, nomadic tribes, and Special Backward Classes.

A plan to develop 250 government "tribal orphan schools" as 'Adarsha Shala' (ideal schools) in the state has been approved, he said.

Eligible ration card holders will be given ration packages and 'Anandacha Shidha' on the occasion of Diwali, Gudhipadwa, Ambedkar Jayanti, Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha Sohala, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, he said.

For the economic empowerment of girls, 'Lek Ladki Yojana' is being started, and after the girl turns 18 years, she will get Rs 75,000 through the government, he said.

On the occasion of 'Amrit Mahotsav' of the country's independence, citizens of 75 years of age were given free travel on MSRTC buses, while women have been given a 50 per cent discount on travel, he said.

A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Justice Sandeep Shinde (retd) regarding the Maratha reservation, he said. The state government has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court in May 2023 and a task force of senior lawyers has been formed to effectively represent the government, Governor Bais said.

The second phase of installation of CCTV cameras in Mumbai is going on. Proceedings are underway to procure CCTVs and new boats at the naval base, he said.

Maharashtra aims to attract industrial investment of Rs 95,000 crore, the governor said, adding that it can create 55,000 jobs. Five logistics parks are being set up in Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dighi.

The construction of Mumbai Coastal Road is progressing, while the work of the Hindu Hrudayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial is being done on a war footing, he said.

The Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been implemented in 409 cities in the state. A special Company has been set up for the integrated development of Dharavi, he said.

"My government has taken up the capacity-building project (missing link) on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Work on the Greenfield Konkan Expressway, Virar to Alibaug Multi-Purpose Corridor Project, Preservation and Conservation of ancient temples are also in progress," he said.

He also talked about the benefits to needy citizens due to the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana has been implemented for Marathi speakers in border villages. Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Apla Dawakhana has been established in 700 places in the state, Bais said.

"My government has planned a policy to start a government medical college in every district of the state. A Bamboo cluster has been created under the Maharashtra Bamboo Development Board. The creation of posts of judicial officers in district and subordinate courts as well as the creation of posts for special fast track courts has been approved," he said.

A grand function was organized at Raigad to mark the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said. More than 2 crore beneficiaries have benefited due to the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' campaign. "My government, considering all elements of society, is committed to building an inclusive, progressive, pioneering, and developed Maharashtra," he added.

