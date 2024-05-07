Left Menu

Surya's Century Powers MI to a Commanding Seven-Wicket Victory over SRH

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderbad by seven wickets in the IPL here on Monday.Suryakumar Kumar made a sensational 102 not out off 51 balls to set up Mumbais big win in 17.2 overs.SRH had made 173 for eight thanks to opener Travis Heads 48 off 30 balls and Pat Cummins rearguard 35 not out off 17 balls.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:06 IST
Suryakumar Kumar made a sensational 102 not out off 51 balls to set up Mumbai's big win in 17.2 overs.

SRH had made 173 for eight thanks to opener Travis Head's 48 off 30 balls and Pat Cummins' rearguard 35 not out off 17 balls. Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla took three wickets each for Mumbai Indians.

Brief scores: SRH 173/8 in 20 overs (Travis Head 48; Hardik Pandya 3/31, Piyush Chawla 3/33). Mumbai Indians 174/3 in 17.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 102 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/22).

