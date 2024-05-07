Left Menu

Shooting Incident at West Delhi Car Showroom Leaves Three Injured

They have demanded extortion money about Rs 1 crore on behest of a gangster Neeraj, the officer said.In a video, one of the injured Vikas Tyagi said that while he was standing outside the showroom, he spotted two persons who opened fire. I dont know who were the attackers, said Tyagi, who belongs to a political party and is being treated in a hospital.A probe is underway, the police officer said.

Three people, including a political party worker, were injured in a firing done by four assailants at a showroom of a second hand luxury cars in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area here on Monday, police said.

According to police, over 12 rounds of bullets were fired at Fusion Cars showroom located at Ganesh Nagar in Tilak Nagar at 7 PM.

''As per the initial information, multiple shots have been fired aiming towards the glass and in the air. Three persons have sustained injuries due to broken glass who are under treatment. No bullet injury has been reported,'' a police officer said.

The officer said that prima facie it is suspected to be an extortion bid.

''A note, suspected to be thrown by attackers, is recovered from the spot. They have demanded extortion money about Rs 1 crore on behest of a gangster Neeraj,'' the officer said.

In a video, one of the injured Vikas Tyagi said that while he was standing outside the showroom, he spotted two persons who opened fire. ''One bullet hit in my face. I don't know who were the attackers,'' said Tyagi, who belongs to a political party and is being treated in a hospital.

A probe is underway, the police officer said.

