TN Governor Ravi unfurls national flag, Tamil pride showcased in R-Day celebrations

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag here on Friday and the 75th Republic Day celebrations were marked by a march past of contingents of the Armed forces, the state police and colourful cultural events that showcased the Tamil pride.

In the Awards ceremony, a part of Republic Day celebrations, Chief Minister M K Stalin presented the state government's award for promotion of communal harmony to fact-checker Mohammed Zubair ''in recognition of his contribution in prevention of violence'' by debunking claims in social media that migrant workers were under attack in Tamil Nadu. During the performance of colourful cultural events by students, Chief Minister Stalin and Governor Ravi, all smiles, spoke to each other. The spectacle is considered a rarity, given the tussle between the DMK regime and Raj Bhavan over several issues. On January 21, the ruling DMK's second state-level conference called for abolition of the Governor's post. Governor Ravi, in his Republic Day message said the epochal event of the Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya Lord Ram temple has enthused the entire nation. ''Sri Ram has a deep connect with Tamil Nadu. His story has inspired and enriched Tamil literature since the Sangam period, constitutes the soul of Carnatic music and has enriched our classical dance,'' Ravi said.

Chief Minister Stalin in his R-Day message on ''X'' (formerly Twitter) said, ''Happy Republic Day to all my fellow citizens! Today, let's renew our commitment to the values that define our Indian Union - diversity, equality, and unity. As we look ahead, may the coming year dismantle divisive policies, embracing an inclusive vision that truly represents the spirit of #INDIA.'' The highlight of the celebrations was the cultural events performed by school and college students; with the revolutionary Tamil poet Bharathidasan's 'Tamizhukkum Amudhu Endru Per' song forming the theme. Besides the traditional parade, cultural performances of troupes from Odisha, Manipur and Karnataka attracted attention. Ravi accepted the ceremonial salute of contingents of the Armed Forces, various Tamil Nadu police force units including the TN Special Police (Women) and the TN Coastal Security Group, the Central Armed Police Forces, the RPF and the NCC.

The Andhra Pradesh Special Police (Men) Contingent also took part. The display, on the occasion, included two bullet proof Light Specialist Vehicles and Ajeya Tank T 72. The Chief Minister distributed the Anna Medal for Gallantry, the Special Award for Highest Productivity in Rice and the Gandhi Adigal Police Medal to police personnel. Stalin presented the CM's Special Award to Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam Ammal who donated her land for a government middle school.

The procession of tableaux of government departments was striking for its innovation and the 'Jallikattu' float of the DIPR (Directorate of Information and Public Relations) depicted the traditional bull taming sport arena and the new Madurai Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena. The R-Day celebrations were held on Kamarajar Salai near the Marina beachfront.

