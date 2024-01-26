UKMTO receives report of incident 60nm south west of Yemen's Aden - advisory note
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received on Friday a report of an incident 60NM south west of Yemen's Aden port where the Houthi group has been attacking ships.
UKMTO added that the authorities were investigating the incident and no further details were provided.
