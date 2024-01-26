Ambrey says explosion seen near tanker incident southeast of Bab al-Mandab strait
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-01-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 16:57 IST
British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Friday an explosion was seen approximately 1 nautical mile away from a Panama-flagged, India-affiliated crude and oil products tanker southeast of the Bab al-Mandab strait.
Ambrey added that the vessel reported seeing two blasts towards the rear, with no damage being reported.
