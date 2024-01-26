Ambrey says explosion seen near tanker incident southeast of Bab al-Mandab strait

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Friday an explosion was seen approximately 1 nautical mile away from a Panama-flagged, India-affiliated crude and oil products tanker southeast of the Bab al-Mandab strait.

Ambrey added that the vessel reported seeing two blasts towards the rear, with no damage being reported.

