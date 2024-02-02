Cabinet approves Marketing Margin on supply of domestic gas to Fertilizer (Urea)

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for determination of Marketing Margin on supply of domestic gas to Fertilizer (Urea) Units for the period from May 1, 2009 to November 17, 2015.

This approval is a structural reform. Marketing Margin is charged by gas marketing company from consumers over and above the cost of gas for taking on the additional risk and cost associated with marketing of gas. Government had previously determined marketing margin on supply of domestic gas to urea and LPG producers in 2015.

The approval will provide additional capital to the various Fertilizer (Urea) Units for the component of marketing margins paid by them on domestic gas procured during the period 01.05.2009 to 17.11.2015, based on rates already being paid from 18.11.2015 onwards.

In line with government vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, this approval will incentivize manufacturers to increase investment. The increased investment will lead to self-sufficiency in fertilizers, and provide an element of certainty for future investments in gas infrastructure sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)