Jason Scott McHerron appointed as High Court Judge

Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.

Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. From 1996 to 1999 he worked as a solicitor in the litigation, commercial, and public law teams at Russell McVeagh in Wellington.

In 1999 Justice McHerron joined Crown Law, working as counsel in general public law litigation and advisory work until he left to join the independent bar in 2006. He initially practised out of Waterfront Chambers in Wellington, specialising in public law and commercial litigation. Since 2014 he has been with Woodward Street Chambers in Wellington.

Justice McHerron was an investigator with the Gas Industry Co from 2010 to 2018, investigating alleged rule breaches by industry participants and effecting settlements for approval by the Rulings Panel. Since 2015 he has been a part‑time adjudicator with the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal, and from 2018 to 2023 he was a member of the Rules Committee, as a New Zealand Law Society nominee.

Justice McHerron regularly writes and speaks on topics relating to public law and civil litigation.

His appointment as a High Court Judge will take effect on 19 March 2024, and he will sit in Wellington.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)