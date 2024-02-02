Left Menu

Nine injured in fire triggered by gas leak at chawl in Mumbai’s Chembur area

The injured persons have been admitted to hospitals.The LPG leak occurred in a chawl at Siddharth Colony in Chembur East around 11.45 pm on Thursday, they said.A fire brigade official said that one fire engine, a jetty and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 09:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nine persons were injured in a fire that broke out after a gas leak in Mumbai’s Chembur area, fire officials said on Friday. The injured persons have been admitted to hospitals.

The LPG leak occurred in a chawl at Siddharth Colony in Chembur East around 11.45 pm on Thursday, they said.

A fire brigade official said that one fire engine, a jetty and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused in 10-15 minutes, he said. Nine persons, including a 17-year-old boy, suffered burns in the accident. They have been admitted to four different hospitals in the city, he said.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

