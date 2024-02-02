Left Menu

Oppn to raise issue of arrest of JMM leader Hemant Soren

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 10:49 IST
Oppn to raise issue of arrest of JMM leader Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren Image Credit: Wikipedia
Opposition INDIA bloc on Friday decided to raise the issue of arrest of JMM leader Hemant Soren in both houses of Parliament.

Sources said the decision was taken at a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, who met this morning in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House.

This is the first time that opposition leaders have met to discuss their strategy in the Budget Session of Parliament that began on January 31.

The opposition leaders have criticised the arrest of Soren by the Enforcement Directorate and delay in the formation of the new government in the state.

Top Opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and TR Baalu, had earlier met at the residence of Kharge on the day Soren was arrested by the ED.

They are alleging that Soren was forced to quit as chief minister and the new government formation was delayed. Soren was arrested on Wednesday night after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister.

