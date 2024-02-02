Protesting farmers block trucks from crossing Belgian-Dutch border
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-02-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 11:55 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Protesting farmers have blocked several border crossings between Belgium and The Netherlands, Belgian and Dutch traffic centres said on social media platform X on Friday.
The border crossing in the direction of Antwerp, Belgium's second-biggest city and home to Europe's second-biggest port, is one of the blocked crossings.
Local media reported most protesters came from Belgium, and some of them are Dutch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Abhishek Banerjee's 'Stolen' screened in Belgium
Eurostar cancels trains between France and Belgium due to adverse weather
Eurostar cancels trains between France and Belgium due to hostile weather
Eurostar cancels trains between France and Belgium due to hostile weather
Belgium to supply marine ship to EU mission in the Red Sea -VRT News