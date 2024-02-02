Left Menu

Naxalites torch mixing machine, tractor-tanker engaged to build road in Chhattisgarh

On Tuesday, three CRPF personnel, two of them belonging to its specialized jungle warfare unit CoBRA, were killed and 15 others injured in a gun battle with Naxalites near Tekalgudem village in the states Sukma district. On Thursday, a CRPF personnel was injured in a blast triggered by Naxalites in Dantewada district.

Naxalites have burnt down a mixing machine and a tractor with a water tanker engaged in road construction in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Friday.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place on Thursday evening between Jharawahi and Jivlapadar villages under Kurushnar police station limits, an official said. According to preliminary information, a group of armed Naxalites stormed the road construction site, located over 300 kilometres from the state capital, and threatened the workers to stop the work, he said.

The Naxalites then set ablaze a mixture machine and a tractor with a water tanker, he said.

After being alerted about the arson, a police team was sent to the spot on Friday morning, he said, adding that a search operation was underway to trace the Naxalites.

Naxals have frequently tried to disrupt road construction in the state’s Bastar division, comprising seven districts, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging roads, and vehicles and machines used in the work, police had earlier said. On Tuesday, three CRPF personnel, two of them belonging to its specialized jungle warfare unit CoBRA, were killed and 15 others injured in a gun battle with Naxalites near Tekalgudem village in the state's Sukma district. On Thursday, a CRPF personnel was injured in a blast triggered by Naxalites in Dantewada district.

