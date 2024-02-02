Left Menu

Massive gas explosion in Kenya's capital injures more than 200 with toll expected to rise

A truck loaded with gas exploded and set off an inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenyas capital early Friday, injuring more than 200 people and killing at least three with authorities expecting the death toll to rise.A number of residents were likely inside their homes when the fire reached their houses late in the night, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 02-02-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 12:14 IST
Massive gas explosion in Kenya's capital injures more than 200 with toll expected to rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A truck loaded with gas exploded and set off an inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya's capital early Friday, injuring more than 200 people and killing at least three with authorities expecting the death toll to rise.

A number of residents were likely inside their homes when the fire reached their houses late in the night, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said. A truck with an unknown registration number and loaded with gas exploded, igniting a huge fireball, the spokesman said. A flying gas cylinder hit Oriental Godown, burning down the warehouse that deals with garments and textiles. Several other vehicles and businesses were damaged by the inferno that started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mradi area of the Nairobi neighborhood of Embakasi.

The Kenya Red Cross reported three deaths. The toll may rise after daybreak, Wesley Kimeto, the Embakasi police chief said.

The government said 222 people were injured and rushed to hospitals. The Kenya Red Cross later counted more than 270 injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024