Left Menu

Seven detained in Turkiye for allegedly selling information to Israel's Mossad spy agency

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 02-02-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 13:44 IST
Seven detained in Turkiye for allegedly selling information to Israel's Mossad spy agency
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish police arrested seven people on Friday on suspicion of selling information to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The suspects, who allegedly passed details to Mossad via private detectives, were detained in a joint operation with Turkiye's National Intelligence Organization, or MIT.

Acting on warrants issued by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, police anti-terror and intelligence branch officers carried out raids in Istanbul and the west coast city of Izmir, Anadolu reported.

Two other suspects in the investigation are thought to have been detained earlier.

Last month, 34 people were detained by Turkish police on suspicion of spying for Israel. They were accused of planning to carry out activities that included reconnaissance and "pursuing, assaulting and kidnapping" foreign nationals living in Turkiye.

At the time, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said most of the suspects were charged with committing "political or military espionage" on behalf of Israeli intelligence.

Mossad is said to have recruited Palestinians and Syrian nationals in Turkiye as part of an operation against foreigners living in Turkiye.

Following the January 2 arrests, Anadolu cited a prosecution document as saying the operation targeted "Palestinian nationals and their families … within the scope of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict." The head of Israel's domestic Shin Bet security agency said in December that his organisation was prepared to target Hamas anywhere, including in Lebanon, Turkiye and Qatar.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Israel of "serious consequences" if Israel pressed ahead with its threat to attack Hamas officials on Turkish soil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024