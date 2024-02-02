SC notice to UP Bar Council on plea challenging high enrolment fee

Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on a plea challenging high fee for enrolment as an advocate.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice to the bar body and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

The top court was hearing a plea by a law graduate from the Banaras Hindu University's Faculty of Law who told the court he has to pay an enrolment fee of Rs 16,665 and an additional Rs 5,000 for quick processing of his application within a day.

When the bench asked the petitioner what fee he thought would be reasonable, the law graduate replied Rs 750 should be charged as per the Advocates Act.

