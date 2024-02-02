Jordan briefly detains four Israelis after mistaken crossing border - state TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:31 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Jordanian border guards briefly arrested four Israelis on Thursday who had mistakenly crossed the border, Jordanian state TV reported on Friday citing a military source.
Investigations showed they crossed by mistake and were later returned to the Israeli authorities via official channels, the TV said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement