Pakistan military kills 24 militants in Balochistan in 3 days - Geo news

Pakistan's military has killed 24 militants in three days in the restive province of Balochistan, broadcaster Geo News reported on Friday, citing a military statement.

Four law enforcement personnel have also been killed in the operations, the report said. Militant violence in Pakistan's border areas has put authorities on alert ahead of national elections on Feb. 8

