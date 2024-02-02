Left Menu

Several workers trapped in fire at cosmetic factory in Himachal's Baddi

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-02-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 15:57 IST
Several workers trapped in fire at cosmetic factory in Himachal's Baddi
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Several workers, including women, are feared trapped inside a cosmetic manufacturing factory in the Baddi industrial area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district following a fierce fire that broke out on Friday afternoon, officials said. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot from Nalagarh and other adjoining areas and fire-fighting operations are in full swing, said Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, adding that the administration is on alert and a team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) is expected to reach the spot at Jhadmazri soon to rescue the trapped workers.

Thick smoke oozing from the cosmetic material was hindering the fire-fighting operations, and workers have climbed on top of the building for safety, eyewitnesses said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

