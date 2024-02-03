Iraqi military says U.S. strikes launched at border areas

U.S. air strikes were launched at Iraqi border areas, the Iraqi military said early on Saturday, warning that the attacks could ignite instability in the region.

"These airstrikes constitute a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, undermine the efforts of the Iraqi government, and pose a threat that could lead Iraq and the region into dire consequences," Iraqi military spokesman Yahya Rasool said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)