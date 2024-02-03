US informed Iraq ahead of strikes, White House says
The United States informed Iraq ahead of strikes on Friday against three militant sites inside that country, the White House said, just minutes after the Iraq's military condemned them as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.
"We did inform the Iraqi government prior to the strikes," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
