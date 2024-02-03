Left Menu

Armed group fires on UN helicopter in eastern Congo, injuring 2 peacekeepers, one seriously

Members of an armed group fired on a UN helicopter in eastern Congo early Friday, injuring two South African peacekeepers, one seriously, the United Nations said.UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN peacekeeping department assumes the attack was carried out by members of the M23 rebel group in the Karuba region of North Kivu province, in Masisi territory.Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 03-02-2024 09:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 09:20 IST
Armed group fires on UN helicopter in eastern Congo, injuring 2 peacekeepers, one seriously

Members of an armed group fired on a UN helicopter in eastern Congo early Friday, injuring two South African peacekeepers, one seriously, the United Nations said.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN peacekeeping department assumes the attack was carried out by members of the M23 rebel group in the Karuba region of North Kivu province, in Masisi territory.

Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. The armed groups have long waged campaigns of violence in the mineral-rich region and have been accused of mass killings.

The conflict spiked in late 2021 when M23, which had been largely dormant, resurfaced and initiated attacks to seize territory. The group allegedly has support from neighboring Rwanda, though that country's government denies ties.

Dujarric said the helicopter that was hit was able to land safely in Goma, and the peacekeepers were receiving medical attention.

Bintou Keita, head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, strongly condemned the attack on an aircraft with the U.N. emblem. It took place almost a year after a similar attack killed a South African peacekeeper, she said in a statement.

Attacks on U.N. peacekeepers may constitute war crimes, and Keita said the Congo mission would spare no effort, in cooperation with Congolese authorities, to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024