506 foreign nationals found staying illegally in Navi Mumbai in past year: Police

The Navi Mumbai police have found 506 foreign nationals, including 411 Nigerians, who were residing illegally in their jurisdiction in the past year, a senior official said on Saturday. Many of the 411 Nigerians were found to be involved in drug-related offences, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-02-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 11:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The Navi Mumbai police have found 506 foreign nationals, including 411 Nigerians, who were residing illegally in their jurisdiction in the past year, a senior official said on Saturday. These persons had either entered India without proper documentation or overstayed their visas, he said. The police came across these during raids and searches conducted as part of their efforts to crack down on the sale of drugs in the area, said Navi Mumbai police chief Milind Bharambe. Many of the 411 Nigerians were found to be involved in drug-related offences, he said. The police have also initiated action against landlords who sheltered “illegal foreigners” in their properties. A total of 483 foreigners, identified as staying illegally in Navi Mumbai, have been served notices to leave the country, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

